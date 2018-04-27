Haryana judicial exam leak: High Court directs Panchkula ACP to file status report

Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has rapped Panchkula Police for failing to make any headway in the paper leak case of the Haryana Public Service Commission exam held last year for the post of Assistant Professor (Hindi). Although more than a year has passed since the exam was held, police have failed to trace even the mobile phone in which the paper was found during the examination at a Panchkula school.

While a single bench of the High Court in December 2017 had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula Police to personally monitor the probe, the division bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and B S Walia in the order released on Wednesday has put it on record that though it had been informed that the case was being directly monitored by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) “there is nothing on the investigation file to show that he had ever gone through the developments in the investigation and advised the investigating officer to take any further steps”.

Stating it is apparent that the officer was not monitoring the case, the division bench has directed the ACP (Crime) to file an affidavit about the status of investigation on May 3.

“FIR No. 502 was registered on 12.09.2017. The telephone used by Sandeep has not been recovered till date. Investigation in the case is still being conducted though more than six months have passed. The mobile phone has been recovered from Arvind, the person to whom Sandeep had sent the question paper, only on 30.03.2018 and sent to the Cyber Cell on 02.04.2018 and the report is still awaited,” said the court in the order.

Though Sandeep had been caught with the paper on his WhatsApp during the exam at Doon Public School in February 2017, the FIR was registered only last September after a complaint was put on the CM Grievances Redress and Monitoring System. Haryana Police had simply closed the matter and handed the phone back to the accused Sandeep after finding that it did not contain any such message. The head constable, who returned the phone to the accused, has only been censured, said the division bench in its order.

While disposing of a plea challenging the examination and selection process for the exam last year, the single bench had directed the DCP Panchkula to recover the phone and retrieve the WhatsApp message and conduct a proper investigation into the matter.

In the fresh petition before the division bench, some of the candidates have challenged the whole selection process after the single bench in December had allowed the HPSC to go ahead and declare the exam result. The division bench has put the appointments on hold during pendency of the petition.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App