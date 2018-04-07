Haryana Job-for-cash racket: Congress demands judicial probe, BJP lauds CM Khattar for action

Accused being produced in Panchkula court Friday. Jaipal Singh Accused being produced in Panchkula court Friday. Jaipal Singh

A day after CM Flying Squad exposed a job-for-cash scam racket involving officials of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), the Congress Friday demanded the chairman and members be removed immediately. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, however, said this had been going on for long and that he had put his flying squad on the job soon after he received complaints regarding this. “Investigations are on. Anybody found guilty will not be spared.Corruption will not be tolerated in any office of the state government,” he said, adding that even if he is found involved in any corruption, he too should not be spared. Money taken from the aspirants would be recovered, he added while interacting with media persons in Panchkula.

Addressing a press conference, Kaithal MLA and All India Congress Committee (AICC) media in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, demanded the scam be investigated by judicial commission consisting of two sitting judges of the High Court. “The names of the judges should be suggested by the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court,” Surjewala said, adding that the chairman and members of the HSSC should be named as accused in the FIR.

He also demanded the computers of Chief Minister’s Office, office and residence of HSSC chairman and members be confiscated and submitted. “A mechanism be evolved for returning the bribes taken from the youth for providing jobs. Public advertisement be issued asking every person, who has given bribe, to submit details with an affidavit and an assurance that not only would the amount be returned but an FIR would also be lodged against those who had sought/demanded the bribe for offering them jobs,” Surjewala said.

Haryana BJP media in-charge Rajiv Jain said CM Khattar had shown courage in breaking the syndicate. “It’s clear from the police probe no paper was found leaked (during the BJP government reign). Today those persons (leaders) are talking about the scam in whose government an officer was specially deputed at the residence of the then CM to prepare a list of recruitment after collecting slips from the MLAs and Ministers. The BJP government has stopped such system by ensuring the process under surveillance of cameras,” Jain said.

