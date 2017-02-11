Haryana: Jat stir leaders to meet govt panel today

JAT AGITATORS will meet a panel of government officials in Panipat to press for their demands on Saturday, said All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) president Yash Pal Malik on Friday. Malik would lead the Jat delegation and members from various dharna sites have also been invited to the meet.

The agitators have been demanding inclusion of Jats under the Centre’s OBC quota through a fresh bill and action against Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini for his “hate speeches causing division in society”.

They are also demanding a probe by the parliamentary ethics committee against Saini regarding his “hate speeches” and his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The AIJASS leaders may also press for withdrawal of cases against Jat youths booked by Haryana police for their alleged role in the violence during the February 2016 stir.

The agitators’ demand for regular government jobs to the next of kin of those killed in the February 2016 Jat quota stir is likely to be accepted.