Haryana Jat quota protest may fall into hands of youths, CID tells DGP

THE STATE Intelligence Agency, CID, in a report, has expressed concern that the Jat quota agitation may fall into the hands of youths, adding that the number of youngsters and women at dharnas was increasing day-by-day. The CID has also alleged that some of the protesting youngsters were consuming alcohol.

In a report sent to the state DGP K P Singh Sunday, the CID has noted that the recent meeting betweent the state government panel and All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharash Samiti (AIJASS) led by Yashpal Malik on Saturday has served as a morale booster for the protesters. “It can’t be denied that the control of dharnas may go in the hands of youths or anti-social elements leading to law and order problems,” reads the two-page report prepared by SSP Rakesh Arya of the state inteligence department. The CID has reported attendance of about 50,000 protesters on nine dharnas in the state which are pulling maximum crowd especially in Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Jind districts. Currently, total 19 dharnas are being held in the state.

The CID may be apprehensive about a February 2016-like situation when the stir had gone in the hands of youths, leading to widespread violence. However, this time the dharnas are totally peaceful till date. The singular leadership of Yashpal Malik is cited by some as a reason for this.

In its report, the CID has observed that the Saturday’s meeting between Jat leaders and the government panel was held in a harmonious atmosphere but the issue was left for next meeting after discussing each of the aspects.

“It seems that the agitators don’t have intention to resolve the issue immediately but to continue the dharnas till February 19 or even after it,” mentions the CID report, which has also been sent to the district level police officers.

The intelligence agency has noted how the agitators have given call to gather huge crowd on February 19 when the samiti plans to observe as ‘Balidan Diwas’ at each of the 19 dharnas. A Jat youth had died during the police firing on February 19, 2016 when the students and youths were staging protest in front of Rohtak IG’s office. This was first casualty during the February 2016 stir. Later 30 more persons had died as violence spread.

The CID has pointed out reported how the protesters in a procession of hundreds tractor-trolleys, cars and two-wheelers had reached the Jassia dharna venue after crossing different chowks of Rohtak town leading to blockage of national highway-71 A — which connects Rohtak to Chandigarh — for two hours. The report has noted that the vehicles had stereos and the agitators were singing songs in loud voice.

The intelligence agency has also mentioned the warning of INSO (Indian National Students Organisation) Jind president Anurag Khatkar, who reportedly said that they may increase the number of youngsters on dharnas by observing strike in educational institutions, if the government did not accept demands of the agitators soon.

No DJs at dharna venues: Yashpal Malik

The All India Jat Aarakashan Sangharash Samiti has asked youngsters not to bring DJs to the dharna venues. “I have asked them… this is not a festival,” said samiti president Yashpal Malik. “The state agencies indulge in conspiracies to escalate riots. They send wrong inputs to the government,” he alleged. “A section of media wrongly reported about a gun near the dharna venue. In fact, that was an airgun, which does not require a licence,” said the Jat leader. When asked about the alleged alcohol consumption, Malik said, “ One or two cases can be found in Chandigarh also but it doesn’t mean that the liquor was being distributed free of cost. We also discourage such things.”