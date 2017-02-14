Haryana Jat quota agitation: Continue stir till demands are met, says Abhay Singh Chautala

Jat protesters at National Highway 71-A Monday. Express Jat protesters at National Highway 71-A Monday. Express

LEADER OF Opposition and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala Monday visited the protest venues at Dadri, Dhanana and Jhajjar where groups of Jats are holding protests for fulfillment of their demands. The INLD had earlier announced its support to the Jats and Chautala had visited Jassia village in Rohtak on February 4.

While addressing the gatherings today, Chautala exhorted the Jats to continue with their protests till the government fulfills their demands. He reminded them that the government had earlier as well gone back on its word.

“The Haryana government had accepted demands of the Jats on February 22 last year. However, these have not been fulfilled till now. There is no point constituting a committee to discuss demands again as the government has done. The Chief Minister is already aware of the demands and he should fulfill these,” said Chautala.

Blaming the Congress for the violence during the agitation last year that led to deaths and loss of property worth crores, Chautala warned the protesters to be careful this time.

The protest by Jats at venues in different parts of the state entered its 16th day Monday. Traffic movement on National Highway 71-A near Jassia village in Rohtak was disrupted Monday as well with the protesters blocking one side of the road. Movement of vehicles was allowed only on one side of the road and people kept coming to the dharna sites.

Wheat crop grown over an area of one acre in a field in Jassia was cleared to make space for people who are expected to gather there for Balidan Diwas that is being observed on February 19.

Jats in Delhi will also hold a protest on Tuesday at Bawana village to extend support to the protests by Jats in Haryana. All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti president Yashpal Malik visited the dharna sites at Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar.

Meanwhile, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu criticised the INLD and Congress for “grinding their own axe on the behest of the youth in the ongoing agitation for reservation”. Capt. Abhimanyu questioned the INLD on whether it gave employment and compensation to next of the kin of those who lost their lives in the Kandela incident which occurred during their regime.

He reminded that agitation for reservation was also held during the tenure of the Congress. At that time too some people lost their lives and cases too were registered. But the Congress government did not withdraw those cases.