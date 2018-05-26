Haryana: Jail superintendent got his attendance marked through ‘artificial thumb’

he Flying Squad has indicated the officer had apparently got manufactured an artificial thumb to get his attendance marked by some jail staff member. he Flying Squad has indicated the officer had apparently got manufactured an artificial thumb to get his attendance marked by some jail staff member.

Haryana CM’s Flying Squad has indicted a Jail Superintendent, Anil Kumar, for his “fake attendance” when he was posted at Palwal hail in 2017. Kumar is currently posted at Faridabad jail as its superintendent. According to documents accessed by The Indian Express, the Flying Squad has indicated the officer had apparently got manufactured an artificial thumb to get his attendance marked by some jail staff member.

The Director-General of Haryana Prisons Department, K Selvaraj, told The Indian Express Friday they had forwarded the inquiry report to the state government for further action. The probe was conducted after allegations that the officer was indulging in property dealing instead of attending his duty.

The CM Flying Squad had scrutinised the attendance record from January 1, 2017, to April 30, 2017, of Palwal Jail. “During the inquiry, it was found that the mobile location of the officer concerned was different than of the jail while the biometric record was showing his attendance in the jail. It is possible he got manufactured an artificial thumb to hand over the same to a junior employee to mark his attendance through the biometric system. It’s also possible that the attendance machine was manipulated. The artificial thumb has not been recovered. The further probe will be done by the prisons department,” said an official source.

Flying Squad chief Anil Kumar Rao said they had recommended departmental probe against the officer. The Flying Squad had plans to conduct a raid at the Palwal Jail but the same could not be executed as the officer was transferred before it. According to the Flying Squad, the officer was using mobile phone of a relative.

Anil Kumar could not be contacted. While the Faridabad jail staff said he might be at his residence, his mobile phone was found switched off and he did not respond to text messages also.

