Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij orders to drop Fortis hospital from state govt’s panel

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Files) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Files)

HARYANA’S HEALTH Minister Anil Vij Thursday ordered the removal of Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, from the panel of the state government. The decision was taken after the state government’s panel constituted to probe the circumstances that led to the death of seven-year-old Adya Singh recently held Fortis Memorial Research Institute guilty of negligence and recommended registration of a criminal case.

The Haryana government will also soon be bringing an ordinance to implement Clinical Establishment Act across the state. “On basis of the report of an investigation team constituted under the Additional Director General of the department, Dr Rajiv Vadhera, directions had been issued to register an FIR against the hospital and cancel the licence of its blood bank,” said Vij.

“In the name of treatment, many private hospitals in the state are overcharging their patients, due to which, the common man has to go through mental as well as physical pain. The Clinical Establishment Act will play an important role in checking over-billing by private hospitals in the state. With its implementation, private hospitals will have to exhibit rates of different procedures for treatment,” he added.

Fortis replies

“We categorically deny assertions or allegations of any bribe being paid to Mr Jayant Singh, father of Late Baby Adya Singh who was treated for Dengue Shock Syndrome at Fortis Memorial Research Institute. Fortis did offer a refund of the out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the family, in good faith. Furthermore, consequent to articulation of the family’s financial position by the father, we offered an additional amount purely as a humanitarian gesture. A written and signed statement to this effect has been submitted to the Inquiry Committee.”

