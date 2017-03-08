Haryana: HCS officers’ association up in arms against senior woman IAS officer

The Haryana Civil Services (Executive) Officers’ association has accused a senior woman IAS officer of “victimising” them and approached the state government demanding a strict action against her. The association has raised its voice against the 1993- batch IAS officer Sukriti Likhi, in support of Vandana Disodia, a 2004-batch HCS officer, who proceeded on leave a week ago alleging humiliation by Likhi. Both Likhi and Vandana are currently posted in HAFED, a cooperative body that functions under the administrative control of state government for procurement of wheat, paddy and other products apart from marketing of these products.

The association has written to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Secretary DS Dhesi demanding Likhi’s transfer to a “non-public dealing assignment”. The resolution passed by the Association read, “The association condemns the behavior of Ms. Sukriti Likhi, IAS, and resolves to urge the government to reprimand her, to get an entry in her ACR (annual confidential report) to the effect that her relationship with her subordinates is not cordial. Also, she should be posted to a non public dealing assignment”.

When contacted by The Indian Express on Tuesday, Likhi, said, “I don’t want to discuss this”. DS Dhesi also did not comment on the queries sent to him. Disodia alleged that it was out of bias that Likhi withdrew work from her. “She (Likhi) humiliated me”, Vandana Disodia told Indian Express. “Rather, Likhi asked all junior officers to put up files directly to her bypassing Disodia. There are rules and a MD can’t circumvent it. Likhi also asked Disodia to look after the charge of Chief Accounts Officer (CAO) in CAO’s absence. But CAO’s work is a specialised job that can be handed over to the specialised cadre officer only”, one of the members of Association told The Indian Express. “If there is some shortcoming in the work of an officer, he or she can not be insulted in daily functioning”. said Meenaxee Raj, General Secretary of the Association.

After going through into the allegations of Disodia, the association passed a resolution to say that “in the past also, in may departments where she has been posted, Ms. Sukriti Likhi has created circumstances for HCS officers to proceed on leave, seek transfer”. “HCS is the feeder service of IAS and the HCS association is highly appreciative of the cooperation, hand holding and grooming given to its members by the IAS officers. HCS and the IAS have always worked in close coordination,” the resolution passed by association read.