Haryana: Gwal Pahari land issue to rock Assembly

The ongoing standoff between private players and the state government over the controversial 464 acres of prime land in Gwal Pahari of Gurgaon is set to rock the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in the ongoing budget session. The Speaker has admitted the Calling Attention Notice on which the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shall address the House and convey the government’s stand on the issue.

Highly placed sources said the state government was likely to order a probe into the issue. They said the CM had convened a meeting of a few top officers of various departments who explained him the entire background of the land in question and the “high stakes” involved in it.

Sources privy to the meeting said there was a consensus that a Commission of Inquiry should be ordered to unearth various irregularities and questionable role of certain top bureaucrats in the case. However, the CM will take a final decision on whether to order a probe or the state government should contest its claims over the disputed land in court. The Indian Express was the first to report about the January 2 order passed by the then Gurugram District Collector TL Satyaprakash, who held the mutation in favour of MCG as void ab-initio, an order set to benefit the private players and colonizers.

Satyaprakash, in his order, had also mentioned that he decided the issue of mutation on the directions received from the office of Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi. Satyaprakash had sent the case file with his orders to Dhesi. However, before Dhesi could act further on Satyaprakash’s orders, the state government got into swift mode to reverse Satyaprakash’s orders.

The 464 acres of land worth Rs 3000 crore has been mired into a legal labyrinth for over 37 years. At least 15 senior bureaucrats of Haryana had dealt with the case in various official capacities and ranks; and given varied rulings.

V Umashankar, Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram, appealed against the order in the court of D Suresh, Divisional Commissioner, Gurugram, and an interim stay order was issued on the order’s implementation. Later, on February 23, D Suresh decided the mutation issue and ruled it in the favour of MCG.

Calling it a multi-crore scam, the Opposition had been raising the demand that state government must order a thorough probe to unearth the vested interests involved in the land in question.