Haryana govt revises pension

Haryana has issued notifications regarding revision of pension and family pension in respect of pre-2016 pensioners and family pensioners and those government employees who retired or died in harness on or after January 1, 2016 on the basis of the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The minimum pension or family pension with effect from January 1, 2016, would be Rs 9,000 a month. This will exclude the additional pension or family pension to the old pensioners. The maximum pension would be Rs 1,12,050, that is, 50 per cent and family pension Rs 67,230, that is, 30 per cent of the highest pay, that is, Rs 2,24,100 in Haryana government. For the existing pensioners, who retired before January 1, 2016, the revised pension or family pension with effect from January 1, 2016, would be determined by multiplying the existing basic pension or family pension by 2.57.