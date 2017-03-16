Haryana govt begins tagging of 3 lakh cattle

TO CHECK stray cattle menace, the Haryana government has begun the process of tagging of around 3 lakh cattle in 408 cowsheds of the state. Tagging of around 75 per cent of the cattle is complete. In the second phase, tagging of domestic cattle will be done. Under this process, a tag is inserted in the ear of the cattle using an applicator. Each tag has a unique identification number.

There are a total of 2,99,587 cattle heads in cowsheds across the state. Of these, 2.23 lakh were tagged till January 31. In the first phase, the Haryana government aims to make 11 districts free of stray cattle. Fatehabad and Nuh districts have already been declared free of stray cattle. The focus will be on Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sirsa, Panipat, Panchkula and Hisar districts over the next few months.

A state animal husbandry department official said the objective is to identify the cowshed to which the cattle belongs. Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar said once the tagging of stray cattle in cowsheds is complete, the process would be started for domestic cattle. He said the government will facilitate people to set up infrastructure to keep stray cattle in cowsheds. People could contribute towards providing fodder for the cattle, added Dhankar.

Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog has mooted several proposals for making cattle sheds self-sustaining.

