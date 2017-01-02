Haryana government to set up tertiary cancer center in Ambala Civil Hospital

The Haryana Government will soon set up a tertiary care cancer centre in Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt. with the assistance of the Central Government. This centre, which will cost Rs 45 crore, would provide advanced treatment facilities. This was disclosed by Health Minister Anil Vij, who was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the OPD block of the new building of Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt. today.

Vij said that Haryana will soon become the first State to have issued health cards to all 2.5 crore citizens. He said that these health cards will facilitate people in getting treatment for their ailments without repeated check-ups.

Tenders have been allotted to private agencies to prepare the health cards.

The Minister, who got his digital medical record created on the occasion, said that digital records were being prepared for patients undergoing treatment in all government hospitals in the State.

This will enable doctors to easily access the patient’s entire medical history in one place.

Vij further said that catheterisation laboratories would be set up in all district hospitals to facilitate people suffering from heart-related diseases. In the first phase, such laboratories are being established in hospitals in five districts, including at Ambala Cantt.