Haryana government to give tab/iPad to sarpanches

The Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Om Prakash Dhankar has said that one tab or iPad each would be provided to all sarpanches to link the panchayats with an e-Panchayat concept, and to enable them to send messages. They can keep any youth of their village as a computer operator. Addressing sarpanches, who had come here from different parts of the state on Wednesday, Dhankar said their demands would be considered sympathetically.

The sarpanches are against the implementation of an e-panchayat system. Dhankar said e-Panchayat concept was not applicable to the development works carried out until March 31, 2018, but would be applicable to new works for which the department would make available necessary infrastructure. Now, panchayats would be allowed to send the draft of Gram Vikas Yojana four times in a year.

Sarpanches would be able to withdraw cash up to Rs 25,000 any time from banks and old bank accounts lying dormant would be reopened. The sarpanches would be authorized to give daily wages for development works.

Dhankar said the present government had raised the cap on development works to be executed by gram panchayats to Rs 20 lakh.

An Awaas Yojana would be launched to provide houses to every family in the villages. On the basis of the 2011 census, BPL survey is being carried out by a cabinet sub-committee which has been constituted under his chairmanship, he said.

