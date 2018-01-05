Haryana government gives power subsidy to micro, small industries

The haryana government says that the relief will be given to the industries situated in C and D category blocks in terms of industrialisation for three years from the date of release of power connection. The haryana government says that the relief will be given to the industries situated in C and D category blocks in terms of industrialisation for three years from the date of release of power connection.

In a relief to industries, Haryana government on Thursday announced power tariff subsidy of Rs 2 per unit for micro and small enterprises.

The government says that the relief will be given to the industries situated in C and D category blocks in terms of industrialisation for three years from the date of release of power connection.

As per the scheme, the power department will continue to raise and collect bill as usual. “The individual enterprise concerned would file the subsidy claim to the industries department and on the basis of actual bill issued by the power DISCOMs concerned, the industries department will release subsidy at the rate of Rs 2 per unit consumed,” said an official.

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Vipul Goel said that the subsidy would be given under Enterprises Promotion Policy – 2015.

“The aim of policy is to facilitate state GDP growth rate in excess of eight per cent, generate employment for more than four lakh people and make Haryana a major investment destination.

The policy has increased the competitiveness in the micro, small and medium enterprises through cluster development and adoption of ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’ manufacturing practices,” he added.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App