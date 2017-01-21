Haryana girl upends marriage ritual reserved for grooms

Kirti Gilhotra during her wedding rituals on Friday. Express Kirti Gilhotra during her wedding rituals on Friday. Express

UPENDING A marriage ritual reserved for grooms, 28-year-old-Kirti Gilhotra on Friday performed the ghurchari(riding a horse) at her wedding, taking the baraat around Fatehabad town in a procession, before arriving at the groom’s house. “I took the step with the consent of both families,” says Kirti, a practising lawyer in Fatehabad town.

Dressed in her bridal finery, Kirti was accompanied by some baratis, consisting of her family members and relatives, as she went to the home of her groom, Aman Wadhwa, 29, who runs an immigration centre in neighbouring Ratia town.

People lined up on both sides of the streets as well as on the terraces of their homes to catch a glimpse of the bride’s ghurchari.

Kirti said the bride’s family did not give any dowry either. Her father Subhash Gilhotra told The Indian Express that it was his dream to go through the marriage ritual of his daughter like a groom. “I feel like I have solemnised the marriage of my son,” says Gilhotra, father of three daughters and a son.

“People don’t consider girls as good in society. But I wanted to give a message that there is no difference between boys and girls,” says Gilhotra, a retired employee of Haryana Roadways.

Haryana is known for its skewed sex ratio in the country. During the 2011 census, the child sex ratio of the state was the worst in the country with just 834 girls against each of 1,000 boys in the age group of 0-6 years. However, the sex ratio at birth jumped to 900 in the state in 2016. This figure is 918 for Fatehabad district.

Keen to celebrate the marriage of his daughter in a different way, Gilhotra went to the family of Aman with the proposal that it would be the bride who would reach the marriage venue in a “baraat” instead of the groom.

“They did not object to the proposal,” says Gilhotra. “Earlier, the ghurchari was performed by riding on a mare but now the horse-carriage has replaced it,” he adds.

Haryana men have been fiercely protective about the ritual. When Monika Sangwan of Chappar village in Bhiwani district in 2011 announced she would ride a mare to the village temple before her wedding, and before her, Monika Rani of Khaparwas village in the same district, did the ghurchari, khap leaders had expressed their disapproval, calling it a violation of tradition.