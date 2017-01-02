Haryana: Four run over by truck in Rewari

Four persons were mowed down by a truck driver in Rewari Sunday. Another person suffered serious injuries and is admitted at a hospital for treatment. The truck driver is absconding. The deceased were identified as Kalyan (25), Mukesh (26), Rajbir (27) and Sukhpal (30). All four are labourers who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were working in Bawal. They were residing in Chirhada village.

The incident took place today morning. The four of them had boarded a bus from their village to Bawal. After they alighted from the bus, they were hit by a rashly driven truck. Police said the truck was overloaded and was moving at a high speed. All four died on the spot. Another person received serious injuries. The truck driver fled after the accident.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person. Postmortem of the deceased was conducted and the bodies handed over to the family members.