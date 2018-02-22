Haryana: Farmers threaten to block entry-exit points of Delhi on February 23

Farmers from Madhya Pradesh have already reached Palwal in Haryana to take part in the protest. (Express Photo) Farmers from Madhya Pradesh have already reached Palwal in Haryana to take part in the protest. (Express Photo)

Barely a few days after Haryana government succeeded to pacify Jats who threatened to launch a parallel protest rally in Jind coinciding with BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally, Haryana is again bracing up to tackle a protest call given by various farmer organisations.

Rastriya Kisan Mahasangh, an umbrella body of farmer organisations from different states, has given the call for the agitation.

The farmers have now threatened to move towards New Delhi on February 23 with their tractor-trolleys and block entry-exit points of the national capital. They are demanding loan waiver and fixation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to ensure minimum 50 per cent profit over their production costs in “real terms”.

Anticipating major disruption on the national highways connecting New Delhi with Haryana, the Haryana government has deployed 25 companies of paramilitary forces across the state. Haryana Police have also sought cooperation from neighbouring states particularly Punjab and Rajasthan to deal with the stir ultimatum.

Inspector General of Police Mamta Singh, state police’s spokesperson, said that they have made adequate security arrangements apart from seeking cooperation from the police of neighbouring states.

Haryana’s Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar told The Indian Express that “union government has already announced 50 per cent profit on the production costs of farmers. We are making efforts to make farming risk-free. Our cooperative societies are now offering interest-free loans to farmers”.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni told The Indian Express Wednesday that farmers from across the state would reach Gannaur (Sonipat district) and Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar district) in the National Capital Region to set up their “morcha” as part of their Delhi gherao programme. “Farmers from other states especially Madhya Pradesh have already started reaching Palwal to take part in the Delhi gherao call”, he said.

Another BKU leader Rakesh Bains said, “There are efforts from the government to discourage the farmers from participating in the agitation. Messages are being spread in villages that the tractor-trolleys would be impounded by the police, if the same were taken to participate in the agitation. But despite that, we would fight till our demands are met. The farmers, however, won’t indulge in any type of violence.”

