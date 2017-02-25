Haryana fails to hold student elections despite making a promise

THE HARYANA government has failed to hold elections to student bodies at colleges and universities in the current academic session. The government, last June, formed a committee that would give its opinion on holding direct or indirect polls and submit its report in three weeks. But that did not happen.

Student organisations have alleged that the government was not holding elections because the BJP’s student wing, ABVP, does not have enough support at the colleges.

Student polls in Haryana were stopped around two decades back due to violence.

Last year, Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma announced that elections would be held from this session.

However, the decision to hold indirect elections did not go down well with the student organisations which claimed that it would only help the ABVP. Then, the government formed a committee, headed by Tankeshwar Kumar, V-C of Guru Jambeshwar University in Hisar. The committee was asked to give its recommendations on whether student polls should be direct or indirect. The members expressed their apprehension about law and order in case elections were held.

Tankeshwar Kumar said the committee was yet to submit its report, adding that a decision on polls would be taken only after the recommendations are made.