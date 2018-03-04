Haryana extends online transfer policy to 8 more departments

Buoyed by the “success and state-wide acceptance” of its online Teachers Transfer Policy, the Haryana Government has decided to extend it to eight more departments having 500 and more state-cadre posts. These eight departments would upload draft of the online transfer policy for their respective employees on their websites by next week to invite suggestions.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would launch their online transfer policy on April 15. Till then, a ban has been imposed on all transfers in these departments which would be made online only after April 15.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of administrative Secretaries and heads of these eight departments held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister here on Saturday. While transferring an employee, preference would be given according to the marks obtained by him in the Annual Confidential Report.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya