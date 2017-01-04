Haryana detects fresh cases of multiple plot allotments

In the ongoing statewide investigation into the multiple plots allotment scam, the Jind district police have initiated a probe into 31 fresh cheating cases in which families of war martyrs and ex-servicemen obtained more than one plot in residential sectors of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) by submitting allegedly forged documents.

Jind SP Shashank Anand told The Indian Express that most of the plots in fresh cases, in which alleged fraud was committed, were meant for war widows. “These families acquired more than one plot under reserve category in spite of already owning plots,” he said. HUDA officials have lodged complaints to the police in all these cases.

In one of the complaints, it was alleged that a resident of village Patuwas (Bhiwani), Vijender Singh, fraudulently got more than one plot allotted under the reserved category in Sector 9 of Jind. About a month ago, six persons were booked on similar charges in Hisar while 20 cases have come into light in Rohtak.

HUDA officials across the state have been inquiring into such cases since 2013 following the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The matter had reached HC after a then serving colonel, who was booked on charges of fraud, had sought a stay on his arrest. Following intervention of the HC, HUDA had started recommending registration of FIRs against all those persons who were allotted more than one plot under reserved defence quota in various urban estates of Haryana on the basis of false affidavits.

The category of persons against whom FIRs have been lodged across the state include defence personnel, war widows, freedom fighters/dependents of freedom fighters, ex-servicemen and paramilitary personnel and disabled soldier.

Fresh cases in Jind’s city police station have been lodged in past one week but no arrest has been made so far. Jind’s DSP Kaptan Singh said they would acquire records from HUDA officials before proceeding further.