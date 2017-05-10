Haryana detects 700 cases of stubble burning in a month, collects Rs 3.60 lakh in fine

As stubble burning carries on unabated in the state, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has identified more than 700 cases and collected a fine of Rs 3.60 lakh. With the harvesting of wheat at its end, the farmers are setting fire to their fields to prepare these for sowing of the next crop.

Till May 8, the Board has detected 713 cases of stubble burning across different districts. Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) is monitoring stubble burning through satellite imagery in the state. Between April 1 and May 8, 3944 sites of stubble burning have been identified by HARSAC.

The most number of instances of stubble burning were on May 2 when 658 cases were detected. Once the sites are identified, information is conveyed to the Board.

S Narayanan, member secretary, HSPCB, said the Board had so far not given any complaint for registration of FIR against farmers. He said 713 cases had been identified and fine of Rs 3.60 lakh has been collected.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now