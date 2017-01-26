Haryana: Cops crack lawyer murder in six hours, three held

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

A DAY after the brutal killing of Hisar-based senior advocate Subhash Gupta, Haryana police on Wednesday disclosed that his own close relative was behind the killing over a domestic dispute. The relative, along with two others, has been arrested within six hours of the incident, following the scanning of CCTV footage acquired from a nearby area.

A police spokesman said the accused have been identified as Pawan Bansal, a resident of Rampura Mohalla, Hisar, Sunil, a resident of Mahavir Colony, Hisar, and Naresh, a resident of Mirka village in Hisar district. A police officer associated with the investigation told the Indian Express that Bansal’s daughter was married to Gupta’s elder son Rose Gupta, a lawyer at Punjab and Haryana High court.

The source further said that there was a dispute between the couple and efforts were being made to resolve it since long. “The dispute had created bitterness between both families and Bansal wanted to teach Gupta a lesson,” added the officer. On Tuesday, Gupta was murdered by some youths in broad daylight in Hisar while returning home. The assailants chased Gupta, 61, forced him to stop his car, pulled him out and stabbed him.

Interrogation revealed that most of the accused were employees of a gas agency owned by Bansal, the main accused in the incident. Also, Bansal had a previous criminal record, said police. The accused have also told the police that Kuldeep, Vikas and Pawan alias Panda, residents of Mahavir Colony, Hisar, and Kunal, a resident of Sanian Mohalla, Hisar, were also involved in the murder. They will soon be arrested, said the police. The police have recovered a car and motorcycle from the possession of the arrested accused. A case of murder has been registered at Civil Lines police station, Hisar.