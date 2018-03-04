Haryana Congress leaders get prominence in AICC committees

Despite groupism in the state unit, Congress leaders from Haryana have found prominence in the new committees constituted for three-day plenary session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) starting from March 16 to lay down the future strategy of the party. The committees were constituted on Wednesday.

State’s former finance minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, who has been included as a special invitee to the organising committee headed by AICC treasurer Motilal Vora, said the party has given representation to all sections of the society from the state. “The message from the party high command is clear that we have to work unitedly,” said Yadav.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been appointed as chairman of the sub-group on agriculture, employment and poverty alleviation while Congress media in-charge and Kaithal MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala has been included as a member of the committee. Notably, Surjewala was recently included in the Congress’s Steering Committee consisting of 34 members, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

In the newly formed sub-groups, Surjewala is a also a member of a sub-group on politics headed by former defence minister A K Antony. Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Kumari Selja will be its convener. Former CM Bhajan Lal’s son and MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi has been included a special invitee to the organising committee headed by Vora.

