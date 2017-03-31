Haryana: CM’s flying squad raids 308 places, makes 263 arrests & registers 227 cases

The spokesman said nearly 70 vehicles have been impounded so far as they were being run in an unauthorised manner. (Representational Image) The spokesman said nearly 70 vehicles have been impounded so far as they were being run in an unauthorised manner. (Representational Image)

A SPECIAL team of Haryana chief minister’s flying squad raided 308 places, made 263 arrests and registered 227 cases at various places in the state. The drive is being conducted to check the manufacture of spurious products and against those indulging in such unauthorised acts.

An official spokesman said 1,38,730 bottles of illicit liquor, including Indian Made Foreign Liquor, country liquor and beer, were recovered and 84 people arrested in this connection.

As many as 88,981 of these bottles were recovered in Sonepat district, 22,440 bottles in Narnaul, 9,696 bottles in Panchkula, 9,660 bottles in Bhiwani and 3,542 bottles were recovered in Panipat.

A senior Haryana government official said that around 700 police personnel, including two SPs, 12 DSPs, 30 SHOs and other personnel, were part of the teams conducting the raids. Information on the irregularities was given by people and also gathered through intelligence inputs.

A milk manufacturing unit was raided at Sohna in Gurgaon district. A huge quantity of synthetic milk and other products, including soyabean oil, powder and other chemicals, were recovered from this factory. Similarly, in a raid at the milk manufacturing unit in Pataudi, a large quantity of synthetic milk powder, soyabean oil and other material were recovered. Besides, samples of spurious paneer and ghee were seized in two separate cases in Hisar and sent for examination.

The spokesman said nearly 70 vehicles have been impounded in Yamunanagar, Samalkha, Dadri, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani and Sirsa so far as they were being run in an unauthorised manner.

These included private buses, dumpers and tractor-trolleys. He said action was being taken against a government doctor for doing private practice and another doctor for practising without licence. Besides, 13 girls and 14 boys were rounded up under this campaign from a hotel in Gurgaon and another in Hisar.

Two persons were arrested and a case was registered in a case related to pornographic material in Kurukshetra.

Six persons were arrested in connection with the recovery of a large quantity of tarcoal at various places. Of these, three persons were arrested and three tankers and 100 drums of tarcoal and raw material recovered in Karnal. Three persons were arrested and about 10 drums of tarcoal were recovered during the raid at a factory in Madlauda,Panipat district. Action is being taken folloiwng a raid on a factory manufacturing tarcoal by burning old tyres and rubber in Faridabad.

