Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visits Western Command HQ

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir on Thursday and had a meeting with the GOC-in-C Western Command.

Accompanied by the commissioner of police and Panchkula deputy commissioner, Khattar was introduced to senior staff officers of the HQ Western Command.

The GOC-in-C thanked the CM for his visit and for the support given by the Haryana government to the armed forces and veterans. He also highlighted initiatives taken by the armed forces towards the welfare of veterans and towards joint functioning in the field of security and disaster relief.

After the meeting, Khattar was taken on a tour of the Chandimandir Military Station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now