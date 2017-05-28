Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar seeks to woo journalist

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo)

Haryana CM M L Khattar is going all out to woo journalists. On Saturday, he announced a slew of incentives for Haryana mediapersons. In turn, a journalists’ association in the state said it would honour him.

Included in Khattar’s media outreach is a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to media persons aged 60 years and above who have completed 20 years of service, life insurance of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh on sharing basis, and cashless mediclaim of Rs 5 lakh. Half of the premium of the insurance will be borne by the government and the rest by journalists concerned.

Addressing Swarna Jayanti Journalists Meet at Panchkula, Khattar said media persons who have completed five years in the profession will be given recognition. Also, accreditation would be given to one representative of each electronic media organisation at sub-divisional level. KB Pandit, President, Haryana Patarkar Sangh, has welcomed the announcements. “We will shortly honour the CM,” he added.

