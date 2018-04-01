Haryana CM M L Khattar attends BJP workers’ meet

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal (centre) with other state BJP leaders at the party workers’ meeting in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Saturday. (Express photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal (centre) with other state BJP leaders at the party workers’ meeting in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Saturday. (Express photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with other party leaders, attended a BJP workers meeting at the Inderdhanush Auditorium in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Saturday. The two newly appointed MPs, Dr Anil Jain and Lt General (Retd) D P Vats, were also honoured at the meeting.

Khattar said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was progressing at a fast pace. An environment has been created for the development of agriculture, business and education which bodes well for the people of the country. He further stated that BJP and its allies had formed governments in 20 states and it had emerged as the largest political party in the Rajya Sabha, too. The CM also greeted the people of Haryana on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

State BJP president Subhash Barala said the newly elected MP, Vats, had been an Armyman and served the country for a long time. He would raise issues related to the Army and the people in the Rajya Sabha. O P Dhankar, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said, “It is an important day for the party and it is also a day to take a pledge to win the 2019 elections.” Information, Public Relations and Languages Minister, Kavita Jain, and Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, also spoke on the occasion.

The local MP, Rattan Lal Kataria, Industries Minister Vipul Goel, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Kumar Bedi, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nayab Singh Saini and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta were also present at the programme.

