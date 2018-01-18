Haryana Civil Services paper leak case: District Court rejects Sunita’s bail plea, says accused may tamper with evidence

The district court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Sunita, accused in the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Judicial paper leak case, observing that the nature of her offence was serious. Sunita’s bail plea was dismissed by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, J S Sidhu. This is the second time that Sunita’s bail plea was rejected.

In the bail application, Sunita’s counsel had stated that earlier, her plea was rejected as Balwinder Sharma was not arrested and police had to obtain documents from the Supreme Court relating to the results of the paper which were sealed by the court and now since the challan has also been filed, there was no point keeping Sunita in custody.

The UT Police, however, opposed the bail plea, saying that during the vigilance inquiry in the case by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Sunita had mentioned her address as Roshanpura, Najafgarh, New Delhi, which was found incorrect during the investigation and she was arrested from the house of her sister at Gemini Park, Najafgarh, Delhi. Meanwhile, the house of Sunita’s brother, who was reportedly staying at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, as tenant, was found empty and his whereabouts were not known.

The police also mentioned that if the accused Sunita gets bail, she would win over or threaten witnesses and tamper with evidence to influence the investigation. She could also jump bail as her permanent or present address was not known. The UT Police pleaded that in view of the gravity of the offence, Sunita’s application for regular bail should be dismissed.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court dismissed Sunita’s bail application observing that mere presenting of challan in the case was not enough to grant bail when the nature of offence was also serious.

The court further observed that the CD of the conversation, which has been produced as evidence by the investigating team, also showed that there was a link between Sunita and Sushila and the case pertains to the High Court, an institution that is responsible for running the administration, too. The court concluded that if granted bail, the accused could tamper with evidence, too.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, both the accused, Sunita and Balwinder, were produced in court where they were handed over copies of the challan. The case will be heard again on January 29. An FIR in the paper leak case was registered on September 19 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court recommended scrapping of the HCS (Judicial) preliminary exam. Three persons, Registrar (Recruitment) Balwinder Sharma and two beneficiaries, Sunita and Sushila, have been booked by the police. A High Court committee, looking into the case, had recommended scrapping of the exam after prima facie finding that some candidates had access to the question paper.

