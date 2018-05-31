Haryana Cabinet to buy 446 acres of HMT land

The Haryana Cabinet will acquire vacant land of HMT to develop industrial estate. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi The Haryana Cabinet will acquire vacant land of HMT to develop industrial estate. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday decided to purchase 446 acres land belonging to Pinjore-situated Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT)’s closed tractor unit to develop it as an industrial estate. The 446 acres chunk is a vacant out of total 846.43 acres under HMT’s possession and it will be handed over to Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for the purpose.

The HSIIDC will be responsible for the management of this estate including upgradation and maintenance of all services to the allottees of Industrial plots on this land. The HSIIDC will pay compensation to HMT at the prevailing circle rate for the utilisable land measuring 297 acres which averages to Rs 62.54 lakh per acre and at the rate of 60 per cent of the average rate for the remaining 149 acres of land.

The 33.33 acres of land of HMT acquired by the Railways for its Chandigarh-Baddi broad gauge railway line project is part of the above 446 acres of land and the transfer of the same to Railways is agreed to in-principle by both HMT and Haryana government.

However, Vijay Banal, president of HMT Bachao Sangarsh Samiti, said, “The decision of Haryana government to acquire vacant land of HMT to develop industrial estate will never serve the purpose of welfare of more than 150 employees of HMT who are struggling for their livelihood and better future. The state government has failed to address the concerns of HMT employees.”

