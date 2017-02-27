Haryana budget session: INLD, Congress set to corner BJP govt on SYL, Jat quota stir

R S Chaudhary, national secretary of the INLD, said, “The INLD will be taking up issues like SYL and Jat agitation. The government has been unable to find a solution to these issues. R S Chaudhary, national secretary of the INLD, said, “The INLD will be taking up issues like SYL and Jat agitation. The government has been unable to find a solution to these issues.

WITH THE Budget Session of the Haryana Assembly commencing on February 27, the Indian National Lok Dal and Congress are set to corner the BJP government on several issues, including the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and agitation by Jats. The first day of the Budget Session will commence with the Governor’s address. The budget for the 2017-18 financial year is likely to be presented on March 6. On February 23, INLD marched to Punjab in an attempt to dig the SYL canal. Several leaders of the party, including Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala, were arrested. The party will be taking up the issue during the session questioning the government’s failure to get the decision of the Supreme Court implemented.

R S Chaudhary, national secretary of the INLD, said, “The INLD will be taking up issues like SYL and Jat agitation. The government has been unable to find a solution to these issues. The deteriorating law and order situation, high debt on the state and lack of development will be among the other issues that the party leaders will be taking up.”

Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Chaudhary said the BJP government has failed on all fronts, be it the issue of SYL, Jat agitation or controversy over Gwal Pahari. She added that even the BJP’s own MLAs have questioned the government on some issues.

Jats have been sitting on protest in the state for 29 days with no solution having been found yet. The All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leaders have refused to speak to the committee constituted by the government that is headed by Chief Secretary D S Dhesi.

“The government is run by bureaucrats, who have been given a free run. It seems the government does not want to resolve the issues of the Jats. That is why only bureaucrats have been involved in talks. There are no talks at the political level. The BJP wants that the protests should continue as the party wants to polarise people,” said Chaudhary, adding that all the issues to be taken up by the party have been discussed with the Congress general secretary in charge.

So far, the Assembly has received 510 starred questions, including 123 from BJP, 99 from Congress, 239 from INLD, 11 from SAD, 20 from BSP and 18 from Independents. Of these, 351 have been approved which include 85 of BJP, 64 of Congress, 167 of INLD, 14 of BSP, 9 of SAD and 12 Independent MLAs. Besides, 93 unstarred questions have also been received of which 59 have been approved. A total of 17 call attention motions and four government Bills have been received.