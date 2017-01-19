Haryana Budget in end of February: Capt Abhimanyu

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu on Wednesday said that the budget of the state for the year 2017-18 would likely be presented in the State Assembly by February end.

The minister said this while interacting with the media at a press conference here.

He said that usually the state budget is presented after 15 to 20 days of the presentation of the Union Budget.

The Finance Minister further said that Haryana Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma would discuss the issue with the Speaker of the Assembly and representatives of political parties and only then the date would be finalised, which he expects would be by the end of February.

When his attention was drawn towards detection of ‘Hawala’ entry of over Rs 1,000 crore in Charkhi Dadri, Abhimanyu said that the state as well as the Central Governments, Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate had been working in close coordination for the last two months to check any violation of law post demonetisation. Action was being taken against those found carrying unaccounted cash.

When asked when would the state government would give benefit of 7th Pay Commission to its pensioners, he said that Haryana was the first state to give the benefit of 7th Pay Commission to its employees with effect from January 1,2016. On the other hand, there are state governments that have announced to give this benefit from 2018.

In reply to a question concerning the new Excise Policy of the state government, he said that it was expected in February.

When asked what action the state government has taken against those HCS officers who were charge-sheeted for their role, Abhimanyu said that the Home Department is processing the case.