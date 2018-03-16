Haryana Assembly approves death penalty for rape of girls aged 12 or below

Haryana Chief Manohar Lal Khattar in January had made an announcement in this regard when the state had witnessed spurt in rape incidents. (File) Haryana Chief Manohar Lal Khattar in January had made an announcement in this regard when the state had witnessed spurt in rape incidents. (File)

After Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Haryana has become the third state where the state Assembly has made provision of capital punishment for those found guilty of raping a girl aged 12 years or below.

Haryana Chief Manohar Lal Khattar in January had made an announcement in this regard when the state had witnessed spurt in rape incidents. The state government also wants fasttrack courts for dealing with rape cases to ensure speedy justice to the victims.

The House unanimously passed the Criminal Law (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2018 to amend the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

According to the Bill, after Section 376-A of the Penal Code, Section 376-AA will be inserted in the Act. As per its provisions, those guilty of raping a girl up to 12 years will face death or rigorous imprisonment of not less than 14 years which may extend to life imprisonment.

In another provision in the proposed law, Section 376-DA will also be added to deal with gangrape cases.

“Where a woman up to twelve years of age raped by one or more persons constituting a group or acting in furtherance of a common intention, each of those persons shall be deemed to have committed the offence of rape and shall be punished with death or rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than

20 years…”

In the Assembly on Thursday, Khattar said, “The graph of the rape incidents had increased in January this year. It’s not first time when the state witnessed spurt in such incidents. Rape cases had increased in 2012 also.”

Welcoming the move, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry said, “There should not be cap of 12 year age of the victim to award death penalty to guilty in rape cases. Its worst crime than of murder.”

Former Minister and Congress MLA Karan Singh Dalal suggested that the cases of heinous crimes should be investigated by the DSP or SP-level officers.

