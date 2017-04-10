Haryana approves village name change

FOR THE villagers of Chamdhera in Mahendragarh district, it was time to celebrate as the government accepted their demand of changing the name of their village, which will now be called Dev Nagar. As Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed the village sarpanch, Vishnu Yadav, about the government accepting their demand, the villagers went into celebration mode.

The village panchayat had passed a resolution about changing the name following requests from villagers. “Our elders told us that at one time, the name of the village was Geetapur. The villages then used to have temporary structures. Two or three times, the entire village was destroyed by fire. People from other villages started saying, ‘Geetapur walon ki chamdi udhad gayi (The skin of residents of Geetapur has peeled off),” said Yadav.

Yadav said gradually the name of the village became Chamdhera. He added that people used to mispronounce the name and the villagers felt there was a need to change it. So, around seven to eight months back, the panchayat passed a resolution and sent it to the government.

After approving of the proposal on Sunday, Khattar called Yadav, congratulated him and expressed the hope that he would continue with his effort of developing the village.

In January this year, the Haryana government had given approval to change the name of Ganda village in Fatehabad district to Ajit Nagar. A 12-year-old villager, Harpreet Kaur, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, requesting that the name of the village be changed as the villagers had to face embarrassment due to this name.

