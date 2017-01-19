Haryana: Appointment of tax tribunal chairperson comes under HC lens

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Wednesday put the Haryana government as well as Justice (Retd) L N Mittal on notice over a petition challenging the appintment of Mittal as chairman of the Haryana Tax Tribunal on the ground that it went against the provisions of the Administrative Tribunal Act.

A Panchkula resident, Ravinder Kumar, seeking quashing of the appointment, submitted that the retired judge cannot be appointed chairperson of the Haryana Tax Tribunal since he had already been chairman of the Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal.

Watch what else is making news

The petition came up for hearing before a division bench comprising justices SS Saron and Darshan Singh that directed the state government as well as Mittal to file replies by March 28.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Rajesh Garg submitted that the Haryana government, through its notification issued on November 24, had appointed Justice Mittal as chairperson of the Haryana Tax Tribunal. However, Garg argued that Section 11 of the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985, is very clear that a chairperson of the CAT shall not be eligible for further employment either under the Government of India or under the government of a state.

It was submitted that the post of chairman of Haryana Tax Tribunal was under the administrative control of the state government and his salary and allowances are dispensed from the consolidated fund.

Justice Mittal had taken over as judicial member of CAT in Chandigarh on August 24, 2015, and continued in that post till November 6, 2016, when he turned 65.