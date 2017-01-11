Haryana and Punjab reels under intense cold, Narnaul records sub-zero

Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday reeled under intense cold conditions, with Narnaul being the coldest place, as minimum temperatures in most parts of both states remained below five degrees Celsius. Cold wave tightened its grip on both the states and icy winds swept many parts in Punjab and Haryana despite bright sunshine in the morning.

Narnaul in Haryana on Wednesday shivered at minus 0.5 degree Celsius, five notches below normal, a MeT department official said. Amritsar in Punjab shivered at 0.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their lows at 1.6 degrees Celsius and 2.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala braved cold weather at 4.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while Hisar witnessed bone-chilling cold at 2.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. Karnal recorded its minimum at 1.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Chandigarh, also witnessed chilly morning at 2.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. MeT department has predicted dry weather conditions in next 24 hours in both the states.