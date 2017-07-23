Haryana: A day of show of strength by top Congress leaders

Randeep Surjewala in Kurukshetra on Saturday. Randeep Surjewala in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

Top Congress leaders in Haryana Congress were all out on Saturday to put up their own shows of strength with their parallel Kisan rallies. While former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda held a Kisan Panchayat at Nuh in Mewat, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry accompanied by former minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav addressed a rally of farmers at Ateli town of Mahendergarh district and senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala at Kurukshetra.

“The farmer has risen from his slumber and is on the streets to fight for his rights. The BJP government in the state and at the Centre have gone back on every promise made to farmers in the state. The prices of agricultural commodities have crashed while the prices of outputs continue to go up. The farmers of the state have been push to the brink of penury by the BJP governments, leaving the farmer with no other option but to come out in protest and when the farmers do so, BJP governments do not hesitate to fire at protesting farmers,”alleged Hooda, who was accompanied by his team of Congress MLAs.

The former CM reminded the BJP government of its promise to provide 50% profits to the farmers. “The BJP leaders have not only turned back on their promises, they are making all efforts to divide the farmers based on caste and religion,” Hooda alleged. Addressing “Kisan-Majdoor Bachao Dharna” at Kurukshetra, Surjewala, who was accompanied by six former MLAs accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana of having betrayed and duped farmers.

“As 35 farmers commit suicide everyday, both the BJP’s governments remain in denial qua its own promise of giving ‘cost +50% profit’ as Minimum Support Price (MSP),” said Surjewsla, who is MLA from Kaithal. “BJP governments should forthwith waive off loans of small and marginal farmers and landless labourers,” he said.

Surjewala said farmers had not been passed on the benefit of reduction in the international prices of fertilizers. He said that compared to 2014, the international prices of fertilizers, including of DAP, potash and urea, have come down by almost 50 per cent now. “So, the market price of urea, DAP and potash should have been reduced to half but that has not happened in Modi Government,” he said.

