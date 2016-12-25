Haryana: 3 booked for teenager’s rape

Representational Image Representational Image

Two men have been booked in Jind in connection with the rape of a teenage girl who was allegedly held captive by them separately, police said on Sunday.

The 16-year-old girl, resident of Omnagar, was raped by Rakesh alias Chhotu, who belongs to same locality, on September 15 at his neighbour’s house, a police official said. The neighbour, identified as Angrejo Devi, had stood guard outside the house during the crime, the official said, adding she too has been booked in the case.

Rakesh later threatened the girl of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident. Gogi, another man from the same locality, somehow got to know of the incident and blackmailed the girl over it and raped her, said investigating officer Kamlesh.

A complaint was registered following the girl’s medical examination and Rakesh, Gogi and Angrejo Devi have been booked under various sections, police said, adding that they are yet to arrest the trio.