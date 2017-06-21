Haryana: 160 doctors to be fired for long absence from work

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File)

Taking serious note of the prolonged absence of 160 doctors from duty without permission, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Tuesday ordered their dismissal. Vij said that these erring doctors had been repeatedly warned to either join duty or resign from their posts, and now, written communication had been sent to the Principal Secretary of the department to initiate action for their dismissal.

He said that legal opinion was also being sought in this matter. “This decision has been taken in view of shortage of doctors in the state. Earlier, the government had also re-employed 81 retired doctors to ensure that healthcare services are not affected,” he added.The erring doctors include 15 from Kaithal, 13 from Narnaul, 11 from Sirsa, ten each from Hisar, Palwal, Rohtak and Sonepat among others.

