Haryana: 1,357 illegal slaughter points face closure

As many as 1357 illegal slaughter points are facing imminent closure in Haryana after the state’s BJP government decision to take strict action against illegal slaughterhouses and meat shops. In few towns, including Rohtak, government teams have already started closing such outlets.

Interestingly, the state has only 20 registered slaughter points and many of them are not functional or have already been sealed by the pollution control board.

Apart from the slaughter points, the state government has identified 2093 unlicensed meat shops. The number of lincesed meat shops in the state is just 220.

The government has also started issuing notices to the owners of such slaughter points and meat shops. A senior functionary in the government said that no illegal slaughter point or meat shop will be allowed to function in the state after May 15.

In Rohtak, a municipal corporation inspector said that already five illegal slaughter points have been closed down in the city.

“We toured the entire town on Tuesday, but we did not find any such shop functional in Rohtak. We, through loudspeaker announcement, had made it clear that the illegal slaughter houses won’t be allowed to run after May 8 in Rohtak,” said the inspector.

Virender Godala, owner of a slaughter point and an affected shopkeepers, said, “In our Pada Mohalla, almost all slaughter points-cum-meat shops are run by poor Valmiki community members. Our total business may range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 from sale of meat. Because of closure of our shop, we may face starvation.”

“I have four children, how can I pay their school fee, if our shop stays closed for long. We are ready for procuring licences for these shops and follow the government conditions,” he added. Members of the Valmiki community, who run these shops, claimed that the animals for slaughter are verified by veterinary doctors to ensure that they don’t suffer from any serious disease.

However, an official of the Rohtak MC said that the licences for slaughter points can be given only for designated places. Currently, most of the slaughter points run by the Valmikis are being operated from their houses.

Interestingly, there is only one registered slaughter house in Rohtak town, which too isn’t functional.

The list of illegal slaughter points in the state is topped by Gurgaon with 530 such shops, followed by 146 slaughter points in Faridabad MC area. “A particular community from Mewat has settled in Gurgaon in large numbers which is main reason of large number of slaughter points in the city. Meat selling on roadside sometimes even leads to road blockage,” said Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog’s chairman Bhani Ram Mangla.

Mangla further said that the close proximity to the national capital is another reason behind the mushrooming of slaughter points in Gurgaon.

Faridabad, meanwhile, has maximum illegal meat shops — 416. But it doesn’t have a single licensed meat outlet. Gurgaon has 262 unlicensed meat shops, and no licensed meat outlet.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain had said on Friday that officers have been directed to strictly enforce the ban. Senior Haryana BJP leader Rajiv Jain said: “Open display of meat or slaughtering hurts the sentiments of religious people.”

