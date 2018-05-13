Haryana: 12 per cent spike in stubble burning cases this season

According to the satellite data of HARSAC, 4,770 cases of stubble burning have been recorded during April and till May 11 this year. (Express Archive) According to the satellite data of HARSAC, 4,770 cases of stubble burning have been recorded during April and till May 11 this year. (Express Archive)

Despite all efforts by authorities to control wheat stubble burning incidents in Haryana, there is an increase of 12 per cent in fire cases this year in comparison to 2017. However, scientists say, this year the state has witnessed major accidental fire incidents in wheat fields before harvesting which may be contributing factor in rise of the burning cases.

According to the satellite data of Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) as accessed by The Indian Express, 4,770 cases of stubble burning have been recorded during April and till May 11 this year while this number was 4,257 during the corresponding period last year. “The satellite images don’t discriminate in accidental fire incidents in fields before harvesting and deliberately setting the crop residue on fire,” said a senior officer of Haryana Science and Technology Department.

The satellite data indicate a sharp jump in the incidents of stubble burning during past one week after increase in the temperature. Farmer bodies have been demanding that either the government offer at least Rs 6,000 per acre as compensation to the farmers to dissuade them from burning crop residue or arrange machines for processing stubble.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board Member Secretary S Narayanan told The Indian Express that they would examine the HARSAC data of stubble burning cases after a week when the wheat harvesting season would be finally over. “We will see why despite offering subsidy on stubble processing machines and awareness campaign, farmers continue to set their fields on fire after harvesting the crop. The impact of accidental fire incidents took place in wheat fields would also be looked into to reach a conclusion,” said Narayanan.

He said their field staff has reported 734 cases of stubble burning in the state and a penalty of Rs 6.4 lakh has been recovered from the farmers in 239 cases. Officials believe that impact of subsidy on machines meant for processing of stubble would be more visible since next season of paddy.

