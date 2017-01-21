Haryana: 1 per cent rebate in property tax on cashless transaction

The Haryana government has decided to offer a rebate of 1 per cent on the deposit of property tax through cashless transactions in all municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipalities in the state. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain on Friday said Chief Minister Manohar Lal has approved a proposal to this effect. She said the decision was taken to encourage people to adopt digital mode of payments to pay property tax and other bills instead of standing in queues. A DigiDhan Mela would be held in Sonepat on January 31 to promote cashless transactions.