Haryana: 1 lakh CCTV cameras to be installed along National Highways

In a bid to prevent mishaps, the Haryana government has decided to install one lakh CCTV cameras along National Highways in the state. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Saturday after inaugurating several development projects in Sirsa and Fatehabad worth Rs 107 crore.

The Chief Minister later heard the grievances of the people in Janta Darbar at Chaudhary Devi Lal University.

He directed the officers to assess the ground reality of development-related demands raised by sarpanches of different villages and prepare and submit to the headquarters budget estimates so that development of rural areas could be ensured.

