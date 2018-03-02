Harmanpreet Kaur joins as DSP

The Punjab government had offered her DSP job in July last year after she rose to prominence in Women’s World Cup where she scored an unbeaten 171 against Australia to help India storm into final. The Punjab government had offered her DSP job in July last year after she rose to prominence in Women’s World Cup where she scored an unbeaten 171 against Australia to help India storm into final.

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday joined as under-training Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Punjab Police and was posted in Punjab Armed Battalion headquarters in Jalandhar. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and DGP Suresh Arora put ranks on Kaur at the residence of the Chief Minister on Thursday morning. She later formally joined the police force at the police headquarters.

Arjuna award winner was earlier caught in uncertainty over her job switch from Railway to the Punjab Police as Railway was not relieving her, asking her to honour five-year bond she signed with the Railway, the employer she joined three years ago under sports quota. Recently, Railway waived off her employment bond, paving the way for her to join Punjab Police.

The Punjab government had offered her DSP job in July last year after she rose to prominence in Women’s World Cup where she scored an unbeaten 171 against Australia to help India storm into final. Earlier, her request to get a government job nearly five years back had been rejected by the state government.

