Hansi SDM suspended after audio clip goes viral

The state government suspended Hansi sub-divisional magistrate Prashan Atkan Wednesday, ten days after three audio clips, including one in which he was purportedly briefing Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the quota stir, went viral.

In one of the clips, the officer was heard saying that Jat protesters were spewing venom against the government. An official spokesman of the state government said Wednesday that during the period of suspension, Atkan would be in the office of the Chief Secretary (in Services-I Branch) at Chandigarh and he would not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the Chief Secretary. Atkan said he was not aware about the development. “I have not received any orders in this connection as of now,” he said.

In the audio clip, the SDM was allegedly heard complaining to top government functionaries, the CM and Principal Secretary to CM RS Khullar, over the phone, saying the Jat agitation in Hisar could go out of control but “he would not let them burn Hansi even at the cost of his own life”.

The conversation had gone viral on social media and generated much controversy in the manner the officer reported the entire episode to his seniors. Soon after it, the government had started efforts for “damage control” as some of the comments during conversation might be used to “exploit” the sentiments of people.

Atkan, a 2013-batch Haryana Civil Services officer, claimed he had no role in the leakage of the audio clippings. “How can an officer leak such an audio? It was a conspiracy against me,” he said.

The alleged conversation was recorded in three different audio tapes, including the one in which he got into a heated debate with a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) “for not following his orders”. Then, the Jat leaders had claimed their dharnas were going on peacefully. They had alleged that the officer might be wanting to mislead the government for destabilising their protests which were gaining momentum day by day.