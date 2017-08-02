Hair chopping complaints: Claims fake, say Fatehabad police

(File/Photo) (File/Photo)

AMID GROWING doubts over the authenticity of alleged hair chopping incidents in Haryana, the district administration in Fatehabad announced that it would honour those who help in exposing ‘rumour-mongers’ in such cases as part of the upcoming Independence Day functions. As of now, three incidents have come to the notice of police in Fatehabad but the investigators believe all three were ‘concocted stories.’ In one of the alleged incidents in Bighar village Sunday, the police recovered a pair of scissors from the home of a 30-year-old woman, who had earlier reported to the villagers that a ‘dwarf’ had chopped off her hair when she was going towards a bathroom around

4 pm Sunday.

“This woman had herself asked a 12-year-old girl from neighbourhood to bring a pair of scissors from a village shopkeeper. After 10 minutes, she raised an alarm that a ‘dwarf,’ who had grey hair, chopped her hair and fled. She lives on the first floor of the house and there was no way to reach her room except through stairs. But nobody else saw any ‘dwarf.’ The police rushed to the spot after being informed by the village sarpach and lodged a DDR (daily dairy report),” said Mukesh Beniwal, SHO of Sadar Police station, Fatehabad.

“We have not found any truth in the allegations. We have recovered a pair of scissors with some hair around it from an almirah at her house,” added the SHO.

The latest incident in Fatehabad district was reported from Dhani Majra village Monday when a woman was admitted to the neighbouring Agroha Medical College after the alleged incident. According to the police, the woman suffers from occasional fits. “Police found that the braid that was reported chopped off, was actually an artificial one,” said Ravinder Tomar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarter), Fatehabad. The third incident was reported from Kirdan village a few days ago but the police did not find any truth behind the allegations.

Meanwhile, Fatehabad Deputy Commissioner J K Abhir, in a statement issued Tuesday, urged the people to be alert and not to pay heed to such “rumours”.

