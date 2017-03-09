Gwal Pahari Land Issue: INLD calls it multi-crore scandal, demands CBI probe

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala (File Photo) Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala (File Photo)

THE INDIAN National Lok Dal on Wednesday demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged multicrore scandal involving an ongoing land dispute at Gwal Pahari in Gurugram between private players and Gurugram Municipal Corporation. The INLD MLA and Leader of Opposition, Abhay Chautala, demanded that the state government must identify the culprits involved in divesting the state government of a prime chunk of land to benefit private players and colonisers and take strict action against them.

Chautala also pointed a finger of suspicion at the chief minister’s office. While addressing mediapersons at the press lobby during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly, INLD leaders led by Chautala alleged that it was a Rs 4,500-crore scam and the government must get it probed by an independent agency. “If the chief minister is clean and has no role in this scam, then there should be an urgent discussion on the Gwal Pahari land issue on the floor of the House. Also, he should refer the matter to CBI for a thorough investigation. If the government appoints some retired officer to probe this scandal, it shall not serve any purpose. There are already many such commissions of inquiry that are either yet to reach any conclusion or if they have, such conclusions/ reports have not been made public by the state government,” alleged Chautala.

The 464 acres of land in question worth Rs 3,000 crore is mired in a legal labyrinth for over 37 years. At least 15 senior bureaucrats of Haryana had dealt with the case in various official capacities and given varied rulings. Gurugram’s divisional commissioner, while holding a final hearing in the matter on February 23, had ruled the mutation of the land in favour of GMC.

The detailed order of the DC is awaited. The GMC had also initiated the proceedings for claiming physical possession of the land in question that is currently occupied by several colonisers and private players.