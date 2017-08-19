Gwal Pahari issue: Punjab and Haryana HC disposes of plea by MC Gurugram, suggests a civil suit

A week after Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that civil courts are best suited to settle disputes surrounding the controversial land deals in Gurugram’s Gwal Pahari village, the High Court on Friday also disposed of another petition in which the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had challenged the orders of former Financial Commissioner Revenue YS Malik, who had set aside the mutation number 3110 in 2014.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Justice S S Saron and Justice Avneesh Jhingan relegated the litigants, including the Gurugram MC and Metro Valley Business Park Private Limited, to the lower court and said civil suit would be the appropriate remedy for determining the question of title under the mutation in question. “You (MCG) have to produce all the revenue records to claim your right, otherwise you will just let the land go on platter to them,” observed the division bench.

Three years after the order was passed and another one upheld it, Gurugram MC had moved the High Court last month challenging the order passed by Malik on 15 September, 2014, and also the subsequent review order dated 21 October, 2015, by which the mutation number 3110 had been set aside.

The mutation dated July 2, 2012, on land measuring 3717 kanals and 1 marla, favoured MC Gurugram and had been challenged by some developers before Malik, who quashed it and recommended inquiry against officials involved in the land scam.

During the resumed hearing of the case – first time after the High Court disposed of the PIL surrounding the disputes in the 464-acres of land and Malik’s 2014 order, Senior Advocate M L Sarin intervened on behalf of the Metro Valley Business Park Limited and contended that a civil suit related to the mutation in question was already pending before a lower court and since the PIL had already been disposed of, the challenge petition should also be decided in the lower court only.

In a major decision on August 10, the division bench of the High Court, while disposing of the PIL filed by activist Harrinder Dhingra, had said that since 120 civil suits pertaining to the Gwal Pahari land were pending, a PIL is “is normally not to be entertained” and that a civil suit was the proper remedy for determination of title for correcting the revenue entries.

