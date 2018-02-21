Gurgaon youth files PIL against caste-based recruitment of President’s bodyguards

A 19-year-old Gurgaon youth has filed a public interest litigation in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking quashing of the caste-based recruitment process for selection of the President’s bodyguards. The plea says only three castes, Jat Sikhs, Hindu Jats and Hindu Rajputs, are allowed to participate in the selection process. “Such practice of recruitment is gross violation of the Constitutional rights of all eligible citizens of India who are legally entitled to be recruited as the President’s bodyguards,” the plea filed by Saurav Yadav, a college student, says.

Advocate Himanshu Raj, who represents Yadav in the PIL, said a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday asked them to explain whether the petition fulfils the PIL rules of the High Court and deferred the hearing for March 8. “This violation has been going on since long. It is totally against the right of equality and also the constitutional rights which prohibit discrimination in the name of caste or religion,” Raj told The Indian Express.

Yadav, in the plea, has said that the caste-based recruitment process has been going on since 1947 and he came to know about it through an advertisement issued for the recruitment process. Seeking quashing of the latest recruitment held by the Director of the Army Recruitment office in September 2017, Yadav said it was high time to stop such “medieval tribalism and colonial practice” of rewarding some particular caste in the recruitment process. “The British Government maintained the caste classification for the purpose to perpetuate class loyalty and to prevent the development of emergence of a national loyalty. However, the same legacy need not continue in the Independent India,” the plea reads.

