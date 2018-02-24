Gurgaon: Woman found dead, search on for husband, say police

A 24-year-old woman was found murdered in Gurgaon’s Jharsa village, Friday morning. Police said her husband, who is missing, is the prime suspect in the case.

According to police, neighbours heard the couple’s two-year-old daughter crying and went to the house to check on her, when they found the woman’s body on the floor. A PCR call was made to Sadar police station, police said.

“A team was sent to the spot. A fingerprint team was also summoned after the information was found to be credible,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said. Police said the woman has been identified as Veera. Her husband, Ashok, has been missing since the crime. The couple had been living on rent in Jharsa. Ashok worked as a junior engineer at a private company in the area, police said.

“Prima facie, it seems Ashok killed her using a hammer, which was found at the crime scene and has been seized. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem,” PRO Kumar said.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy, said, “There are minor injuries on several parts of the body, especially the face and the neck. But the cause of death is a head injury.” Neighbours said the couple had been living in the area for a few years. “We would hear them fight quite often. We heard them having an argument on Thursday night as well,” a neighbour said. Police have registered a case at Sadar police station under IPC Section 302 (murder). “Ashok is suspected to be the culprit,” Kumar said.

