Gurdaspur LS bypoll: Ticket tussle in Congress continues, Punjab CM likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File)

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Kumar Jakhar emerged as the “most suitable candidate” for Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll slated on October 11, sources said a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, general secretary in-charge Asha Kumari and Jakhar himself in Delhi on Sunday evening. After discussing the election scenario in detail, party leaders agreed that it was a prestige battle for the party. Jakhar being the unanimous choice of most party MLAs was also considered. Sources said Amarinder and Kumari are likely to meet AICC president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday and discuss the issue. A press release by Punjab Congress later this evening said the selection of the candidate was left to the high command.

It added: “The meeting discussed the political scenario in the constituency and also mulled the various options with respect to the selection of the party candidate. It was decided that, as in the February Assembly polls, the Congress would stick to its policy of going with merit-based selection, with the final decision on candidature to vest with AICC president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi.”

The meeting, sources said, also discussed claim of former Punjab Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa for candidate of his choice based on the constituency being his home turf. Jakhar had met the CM in Delhi on Saturday. A formal meeting took place on Sunday. Sources said Kumari had gathered feedback on potential candidates from the constituency. She shared the list with Amarinder. AICC secretary Harish Choudhary too is likely to submit his report to Rahul, who is returning to India on September 22, also the last date of filing the nominations.

Jakhar, a Hindu face, is seen as a leader with clean image. Being an Amarinder loyalist, his name is being pushed by the CM himself. On the other hand, Bajwa is seeking a ticket for his former MLA wife, Charanjit Kaur Bajwa.

